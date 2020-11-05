Zoning Committee Appointments Made

The first appointments in the newly organized Zoning Ordinance Committee, which replaced the Zoning Ordinance Action Group, have been made.

Under the new ZOC structure, rather than supervisors making all appointments, selected organizations in the county have a seat reserved on the committee, and supervisors merely confirm appointments made by those organizations. Supervisors still also appoint some other seats on the committee.

While the organization of the committee and to whom it reports—now the Planning Commission rather than the county board—has changed, it is meant to fill a similar role to the Zoning Ordinance Action Group that it replaced. The Zoning Ordinance Committee has provisions to let the ZOAG members who were serving when the committee was created finish their terms, and the organizational appointments to the new committee are mostly the same people who were on ZOAG already.

On Oct. 20, supervisors voted to confirm appointments from several organizations. Those include development and land use attorney Colleen Gillis of Cooley LLP from the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce; IT firm founder Ben Keethler from the Loudoun Coalition of Homeowners and Condominium Associations; Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton from the Coalition of Loudoun Towns; and longtime planner John Merrithew from the Planning Commission.

Supervisors also appointed architect Kevin Ruedisueli, a former planning commissioner, as the architect representatives on the committee, and county planner Jean Ault as the urban planner representative. Meanwhile, developer Michael Capretti and former commercial developer and current rural conservation advocate Charles Houston were appointed to the two at-large seats on the committee.

Farmer Tia Walbridge was nominated to represent the Farm Bureau on the committee, and is expected to be confirmed Nov. 5.

The organizations that have seats on the committee include the Planning Commission, the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, the commercial real estate developers’ association NAIOP, the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association, the Dulles Area Association of Realtors, the Coalition of Loudoun Towns, the Farm Bureau, the Rural Economic Development Council, the Loudoun County HOA Coalition, the Economic Development Advisory Commission, the Piedmont Environmental Council, and the Loudoun County Conservation and Preservation Coalition.

Some of the people appointed to the committee have in fact applied to ZOAG; some may also have to give up some other advisory board seats. Under the new rules, members can serve on no more than one other county committee.