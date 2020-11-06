Aldie Double Murder Case Set for 20-Day Jury Trial in January

Brian Kuang-Ming Welsh, the man charged with the early 2018 shooting deaths of an Aldie mother and son, will return to court in January for a 20-day jury trial in Circuit Court.

Prosecutors allege that on Jan. 29, 2018, Welsh, 40, shot Mala Manwani four times in the head and her adult son, Rishi Manwani, seven times in the head at the family’s Tomey Court home. Police initially charged Welsh with the murders in March 2018. But when a ballistics report showed that bullets at the crime scene did not match the barrel of the gun found in Welsh’s possession, prosecutors dropped the charges. Welsh was released from jail in August 2018. Within the next year, investigators found that shell casings at the scene matched Welsh’s father’s handgun. Police subsequently re-arrested Welsh in October 2019.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His jury trial will stretch from Jan. 19 to Feb. 12, 2021.

That trial was originally scheduled to stretch from Oct. 5 to Nov. 6, but extensions to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons’ March 16 Declaration of Judicial Emergency required all jury trials to be delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Lemons’ newest extension delays all jury trials in Virginia until Nov. 22, the Virginia Supreme Court on Oct. 15 approved the Loudoun County Circuit Court’s plan to once again hear jury trials beginning Nov. 30.