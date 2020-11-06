Cold Weather Shelter Opens Nov. 15

The Loudoun County Cold Weather Shelter will open Sunday, Nov. 15 for adults going through homelessness.

The shelter, which provides a warm indoor sleeping environment, meals and shower facilities, will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven nights a week through March 31.

The Cold Weather Shelter will be located at the Loudoun Homeless Services Center, 19520 Meadowview Ct. in Leesburg. A photo ID will be required to enter. Personal bags and belongings must be limited; all bags will be searched and stored in a locked room for security during the night.

COVID-19 safety measures will be required for admittance to the shelter.

The county will provide free shuttle buses to the shelter each night.The bus leaves from the Williams Watters House at 22365 Enterprise St. in Sterling, near Loudoun County Transit Local Bus Route 82 bus stop, at 5 p.m. It leaves from the Douglass Community Center at 405 E. Market St. in Leesburg at 6 p.m. On weekends and holidays, the county will also provide a morning shuttle drop-off from the shelter back to those stops.

The shelter is operated by Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas under a contract with Loudoun County. The shuttle bus transportation is operated by ECHO under a contract with Loudoun County. More information about services available to those experiencing homelessness in Loudoun County may be found atloudoun.gov/CoCor by calling 703-777-0420.