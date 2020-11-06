COVID-19 Tests Stall Lovettsville Town Office Project

Work on the Town of Lovettsville’s new administration building has stalledfollowing positive COVID-19 tests from two concrete crew members.

According to Mayor Nate Fontaine, the entire construction crew is now quarantined. A replacement crew will begin work next week on the front porch of the 2,125-square-foot building, which is being built next door to the existing town office. Fontaine wrote in his Nov. 6 email newsletter that the town staff plans to move into the new building shortly after its completion. Originally, the town staff had planned to move into the building before the end of October.

Fuog/InterBuild is handling the work under a nearly $500,000 contract. Construction crews and town leaders broke ground on the project in August.

In addition to construction wrapping up on the new office, town leaders this month will begin knocking down the walls in the existing 1,250-square-foot town office to create a larger Town Council chamber with a new dais, additional seating, an updated sound system, a refurbished bathroom and new paint and flooring.

For updates on the project, go to lovettsvilleva.gov or call the town office at 540-822-5788.