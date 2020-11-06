Creighton Farms to Host Sportscar Showcase on Saturday

Dozens of classic and modern sportscars and supercars will roll onto the Creighton Farms property this Saturday.

Last year, the Town of Middleburg hosted the 2019 running of the1000 Miglia Warm-Up USA, in which 21 sports car drivers raced the clock down 588 miles of road between rural Loudoun, West Virginia, Maryland and DC. On day two, they stopped at the Creighton Farms community south of Leesburg for a private showcase event.

While the Warm-Up event was canceled this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Creighton Farms community has invited the drivers and their cars backfor an auto showcase called “Cars & Cappuccino” this Saturday, Nov. 7. Visitors will have a chance to see the cars from 9-10:30 a.m. before the drivers head out for a brief road excursion. They’ll be back on the property from 1-2 p.m.

There will also be an “eclectic electric” portion of Saturday’s show that will include historic car models that have been converted to electric.

Tickets to the showcase are $50 and include continental breakfast for the early event and lunch for the later event. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/cars-cappuccino-tickets-124438794785.

Last year’s 1000 Miglia Warm-Up USA saw drivers racing Ferraris, Jaguars, Alfa Romeos, Aston Martins and a McLaren in time trials across three days. The race started with fanfare in Middleburg and ended two days later in Washington, DC on Italian soil at Villa Firenze—the Italian ambassador’s home. The driver and co-driver duo of John and Julie Herlihy won the race in their 1953 Jaguar XK120 OTS SE Roadster and were automatically entered into the 1000 Miglia in Italy this year.