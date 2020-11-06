Round Hill Council Sets Priorities for Road, Park, Water Projects

The Round Hill Town Council Wednesday night voted unanimously to adopt its Fiscal Year 2022 Strategic Action Plan, which outlines specific projects for the town to complete in the next few fiscal years—a town to-do list.

The plan outlines six high-priority projects to complete in FY 2021, two to complete in FY 2022 and four to complete in the long-term. It will be used to help the town staff compile the FY 2022 budget early next year.

The town’s highest priority long-term projects are the acquisition of a new well, for which the town has budgeted $98,593 in its FY 2021 Capital Improvement Projects Budget, and the renovation of the water plant; the completion of the second phase of Sleeter Lake Park, which will add more amenities including restrooms, a pavilion, ADA features and more boat storage, for which the town has $246,080 set aside in its FY 2021 Capital Improvement Projects Budget; and the construction of a southern water tower, which will be built off Yatton Road near Sleeter Lake to increase fire flow and service reliability.

The Loudoun County Planning Commission in late 2018 signed off on the town’s plans to build that 165-foot, 500,000-gallon water tower, for which the town has budgeted $195,000 in its FY 2021 Capital Improvement Projects Budget.

Another long-term project includes completion of the first phase of the Main Street project, which is being handled by construction company Highway Safety Services and is installing a sidewalk along the east side of Main Street from the Loudoun Street intersection to High Street. The sidewalk will then switch sides and continue along the west side of Main Street to the former W&OD railroad station and later to the northern boundary of town. Crews also will also install sidewalk south along New Cut Road to Lake Ridge Estates. The project is coupled with the Franklin Park Trail project. Together, they are costing the town and county $7 million.

In FY 2021, which ends June 30, the town will focus on completing the second phase of the Main Street project; constructing a new administrative office for the utility staff; selling a large reservoir property to reduce maintenance costs; furthering discussions on a town expansion to grow the tax base and bring in more residents to fill out town governmental roles; adding lighting and security cameras to the 200-foot pedestrian tunnel under Rt. 7 that connects the town with the Lakepoint Village neighborhood, which the town has budgeted $44,500 for in its FY 2021 Capital Improvement Projects Budget; and conducting a town parking study to determine where parking can be added in the central commercial district.

In FY 2022, which will stretch from July 1 next year to June 30, 2022, town leaders plan to hire an outside firm to modernize the Town Code and publish it on the town website, as recommended by the Board of Zoning Appeals in 2019; and will look to invest in improvements and maintenance work to the Stoneleigh water and sewer system.

Last year, the town installed a new generator at the Stoneleigh well complex to allow the staff to operate the well without interruption to the system in times of prolonged power outage.

Removed from this year’s strategic plan was an initiative to implement meals and transient occupancy taxes. Round Hill is the only Loudoun town to not levy those taxes. The Town Council will discuss the option to implement those taxes more during the FY 2022 budget talks next year.

Town leaders will use the strategic plan not only to compile next year’s budget, but also to determine how much money the town will request from the county government to support its projects, which it will need to do by April.

