Unlicensed Dentist Charged with Sexual Assault Waives Initial Hearing; More Charges Pending

Juan Ramos Jacobe, the 47-year-old charged with sexually assaulting six females at his unlicensed home dentist office earlier this year, waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week. His case will now head to a grand jury for review, but not before two additional charges bring him back to court.

Ramos Jacobe was arrested March 26 when the Sheriff’s Office learned he had “mildly” sedated a female victim for dental work at his home dentist office off North York Road and sexually assaulted her. The Sheriff’s Office noted on July 20 that five more victims had come forward and that Ramos Jacobe had operated the makeshift dental clinic out of his home since 2016.

Ramos Jacobe was charged with six felonies and five misdemeanors—misdemeanor assault and battery, four counts of misdemeanor sexual assault, one count of felony object sexual penetration by force, two counts of felony performing an invasive procedure without a license, and three counts of felony practicing a dentistry without a license.

While prosecutors agreed to not prosecute the misdemeanor assault and battery charge, all 10 of Ramos Jacobe’s other charges will head to a grand jury for review and possible indictment. But some of those charges will move up with amended code sections.

One charge, of Ramos Jacobe’s felony performing an invasive procedure without a license, was amended to felony practicing a dentistry without a license. His felony object sexual penetration charge was amended to felony aggravated sexual battery.

According to Ramos Jacobe’s defense counsel, Karen Kirkpatrick, there are two other charges pending against Ramos Jacobe—misdemeanor sexual assault and felony practicing an unlicensed dentistry. Those charges will head back to court for a Nov. 12 preliminary hearing.

Once that happens, all charges will head to the Dec. 14 grand jury for review. If indicted, Ramos Jacobe’s case will move to trial in Circuit Court, although Kirkpatrick said Ramos Jacobe would be entering into a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ramos Jacobe has been held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center since March.

