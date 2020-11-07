Hundreds of Biden, Trump Supporters Line the Street in Sterling

Hours after former vice president Joe Biden secured the required minimum of 270 electoral votes to win the seat in the Oval Office on Saturday, word spread that President Donald J. Trump had left the White House to play golf at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling. Soon, the street outside was lined with hundreds of Biden and Trump supporters.

For the most part, Republicans lined the golf club side of the road while Democrats lined the opposite side. Most of them held signs, waived flags and continuously yelled back and forth at each other. From the Biden supporters, chants of “we won, you lost” could be heard while Trump supporters chanted back “ignorance.”

Trump supporters held signs with messages including “election fraud kills American democracy,” “stop voting for Democrats,” and “ignorance and intimidation be damned.”

The signs of Biden supports were a bit more colorful, with messages like “anti-hate, anti-lies, anti-Trump,” “Bye Don,” “pack your s— and go,” “dump Trump,” and “loser.”









Supervisor Juli Briskan (D-Algonkian) joined crowds of Biden supporters outside the Trump National Golf Club on Saturday. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]







Hundreds of Biden and Trump supporters lined the street outside Trump National Gold Club Saturday as the president played golf. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]



