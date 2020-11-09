Loudoun Board Budgets for Selma Flooding Buyouts

Loudoun supervisors have voted to put $3.4 million toward mitigating the conditions that have caused repeated flooding of homes in the Selma Estates neighborhood north of Leesburg, starting work to clean up developer Stanley Martin’s project that has caused stormwater flooding since 2013.

After years of complaints from residents—and close calls that put at least one life in danger, as a home’s first floor flooded with an elderly person inside—a study by the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that the floodplain around a creek was much larger than records indicated, and included 25 properties and homes on Farnborough Place, Osterly Lane, Trongate Court, Berkhamstead Place, and Saxon Shore Drive.

The company that designed the infrastructure in that area that led to the repeated flooding, christopher consultants, proposed several options to mitigate that flooding. An independent consultant hired by the county government analyzed those proposals and found problems with all of them, recommending only one: a buy-out program for the affected homes.

County staff members have approached Stanley Martin and christopher consultants about helping pay for that; so far, according to a report to supervisors, neither company will commit.

So supervisors have planned for $3.4 million in local tax dollars toward a buyout program in Fiscal Year 2022, with the hope of bringing in another $4.6 million in federal grants. County staff members are applying for those grants now; however, a grant decision is not expected until January 2022.

Supervisors voted unanimously.