Photographer Uses Professional Skills to Save 12 Dogs from Euthanasia

Photography sessions at scenic Morven Park have saved the lives of a dozen dogs.

Recently, local photographer Katherine Beliveau learned it costs $125 to transport a single dog from a shelter that euthanizes animals to the Fancy Cats & Dogs Rescue Team in Herndon. In response, she hosted 15-minute photography sessions at Morven Park in Leesburg, charged $125 per session and got 12 families to sign up. She raised $1,500 to give 12 dogs a “freedom ride,” saving them from euthanasia.

The Fancy Cats & Dogs Rescue Team nonprofit was founded in 1997 and is run by volunteers who work to end euthanasia at shelters in the DC area by rescuing cats and dogs and finding suitable, lifelong homes for them. In the last 23 years, the organization has found homes for more than 15,000 cats. Since the dog program was founded in 2018, it has found homes for about 600 dogs.

The team holds weekly adoption events at PetSmart in Chantilly, Dulles Landing and Springfield. The team also hosts events at Chico’s Natural Pet Market in Falls Church, although all events are on hold amid the pandemic.

Browse adoptable pets at petfinder.com/fancycats. Learn more about fostering a cat or dog at fancycats.org/foster-31.