Planning Commission Votes Against Supervisors’ Rural Water Proposal

The Planning Commission has recommended against a proposal that would extend central water and sewer service across the line that divides the suburban east and rural west.

While some towns in western Loudoun have central water and sewer, county zoning rules have long forbidden central water and sewer service in the county’s Rural Policy Area, which covers roughly the western half of the county. But in anticipation of a new school just across the border between Rural Policy Area and Transition Policy Area, county supervisors asked the Planning Commission to advise on a proposed change to the county comprehensive plan, to allow central water in sewer connections to publicly owned properties in the Rural Policy Area that directly adjoin the Transition Policy Area.

It is targeted at a specific site along Evergreen Mills Road, where the county has 173 acres under contract to purchase for a new middle school. The policy exception is meant as a cost saving and permit-expediting measure for that property, but that rule has stood for decades as a brake on development in the west, and the proposal worried Planning Commissioners. And at their meeting Oct. 8, some criticized the patchwork nature of the new rule.

Commissioner Jeff Salmon (Dulles), who also served on the previous Planning Commission and the Stakeholder Steering Committee which helped write the new comprehensive plan that was approved in 2019, recalled the issue came up then, too.

“Their [supervisors’] intent was to minimize and really not do anything related to the [Rural Policy Area,” Salmon said. “I think for me, this really flying the face of that. By changing the comprehensive plan in this manner, I don’t really consider this planning. This is really putting a Band-Aid on a problem that the Board of Supervisors chose not to deal with.”

He said the right way to deal with that problem would be to put that land into the Transition Policy Area—something the previous board took off the table during comprehensive plan work, and which is not proposed now.

Other commissioners agreed. Commissioner Mark Miller (Catoctin) said he agrees that if a school goes in, it needs central water and sewer service, but said that was not the process to allow it.

“It’s just not how you plan,” Miller said. “It’s just arbitrary. It’s just making decisions based on squeezing round circles into square boxes—whatever the analogy is—and I think we as a commission need to send a message to the Board of Supervisors saying, hey, you’re a different board, we’re a different commission than approved this general plan, let’s work together to figure out how to do this the right way.”

Only Commissioners John Merrithew (Sterling) and Roger Vance (Blue Ridge) voted to pass the plan amendment, although they also voted to support it with slightly different restrictions on where central service would be allowed: to address public health threats to an existing rural community, or to serve public facilities on contiguous parcels immediately adjacent to Evergreen Mills Road and on the south side of Red Hill Road.

Vance said that would adequately protect against further expansion into the rural area.

Merrithew further specified it should be to serve public facilities noted on a map of existing and planned facilities in the comprehensive plan.

Merrithew’s change would make the process of extending central water service to new parcels more involved. By requiring it be a facility identified in the comprehensive plan, Merrithew’s amendment would have meant extending that service to new facilities required another comprehensive plan amendment. Without that, it would require only a commission permit, a simpler process.

“I would hope that process is a little more comprehensive than I feel like this process has been,” Merrithew said. But, he said, the school will be needed, and said, “I don’t know if we want to cut off our nose to spite our face.”

Planning commissioners voted that down 7-2. However, the motion to recommend against the change passed 8-1, with only Vance opposed.

A third motion, to request that supervisors direct county planners and the commission to conduct a broader evaluation of the land use in the area, passed 8-1, with Commissioner Jane Kirchner (Algonkian) opposed.

The plan amendment now goes to the Board of Supervisors, with a recommendation against approval from the Planning Commission, for a final decision.

