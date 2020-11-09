Superintendent Williams Tapped to Lead Texas School Division

Loudoun County Public Superintendent Eric Williams looks set to leave Loudoun to serve as superintendent of the Clear Creek Independent School District near Houston, TX. The announcement was made Nov. 9

Williams has served as Loudoun’s school superintendent since 2014, following the retirement of Edgar Hatrick who held the post for 22 years.

“Dr. Williams is a dedicated and passionate leader, and we will miss his service and advocacy for all students,” School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said in a statement released by the school division. “He effectively promotes high quality teaching and learning while workingto build an inclusive, safe learning environment with high expectations for all students. It has been my honor and privilege to serve on the Loudoun County School Board during Dr. Williams’ entire tenure as Superintendent.”

According to the announcement, Texas law requires the CCISD Board of Trustees to wait at least 21 days from making the sole finalist announcement to making the appointment official.No date has been announced for Williams to begin the position.

The search for a new Loudoun superintendent won’t begin until Williams’ appointment is finalized, the division stated.

“Parents can have confidence that the entire LCPS team that they know and trust with their children’s education will remain focused on providing equitable, caring and engaging learning experiences for our students,” Sheridan stated.

In Texas, Williams is slated to replace another longtime superintendent, Greg Smith, who is set to retire at year’s end after 13 years in the post. Smith will serve as executive director of Texas’ Fast Growth School Coalition.

Williams was selected from among a list of 80 initial candidates.

While the Clear Creek Independent School District is about half the size of Loudoun’s, with 42,000 students, it also is serves one of the state’s fastest growing communities just south of Houston.