April Trial Scheduled for Harrisonburg Man Charged in February Police Chase

The Harrisonburg man charged with four felonies after evading police will return to Loudoun Circuit Court for a three-day jury trial April 12-14.

Michael Bonner, 55, is charged with driving without a license and four felonies—failure to stop after an accident, eluding police, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and grand larceny.

According to the initial report, the incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. Bonner allegedly passed a Virginia State Police trooper in a stolen 2017 Ford Escape on I-66 at the exit for Rt. 50 in Fairfax County. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Bonner sped away, east on Rt. 50.

Prosecutors charge that during the pursuit, Bonner reached speeds of up to 100 mph and rammed two State Police vehicles. Troopers surrounded Bonner’s vehicle after he hit a sign on South Sterling Boulevard near Shaw Road. Bonner was then shot at by a trooper while being taken into custody. No troopers were injured, according to the State Police.