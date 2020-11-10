Boyfriend Charged in 2011 Missing Ashburn Woman Cold Case

The former live-in boyfriend of a woman who has been missing since 2011 has been charged with abduction and extradited back to Virginia from North Carolina, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Ronald D. Roldan was living with Bethany Anne Decker in Ashburn when she went missing in 2011. Decker was 21 years old, five months pregnant, and in her final semester at George Mason University. Her car was left in the parking lot of her apartment complex, and she has never been found.

Roldan has been a person of interest in the case since Decker’s disappearance, but has never been charged until now.

Roldan had a criminal record before the disappearance—and since has pleaded guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury in Pinehurst, NC after being charged with attempted murder of his then-girlfriend Vickey Willoughby.

Roldan was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison, after which he was to be deported to his native Bolivia.

According to information included in a December 2014 search warrant—and several subsequent warrants—requested by the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office to obtain electronic data on Roldan’s cell phone, tablet and laptop at his then-North Carolina residence, Decker’s relatives said she was attempting to leave her abusive relationship with Roldan before she went missing. Willoughby also told Loudoun detectives that Roldan once told her that “I made someone disappear once and I’ll do it again.”

That search warrants also note that Roldan refused to submit to a polygraph test and further interviews in the case of Decker’s disappearance.

The contents of the search warrants also note that Roldan beat Willoughby, broke her neck, bit and punched her and shot her in the face.

Roldan, 40, is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

At the time of her disappearance, Decker had a young son and was living apart from her husband, who was a soldier. Shortly after they were last together, returning from a trip to Hawaii, her husband’s leave ended and he returned to Afghanistan.

Anyone who has any information about Bethany Anne Decker or the case is asked to contact Detective M. Bush at 703-777-0475. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.