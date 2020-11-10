Free COVID-19 Testing Attracts Big Turnout in Loudoun; Another Event Scheduled

Long lines of cars packed Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg and Brambleton Community Park in Ashburn for a free, drive-through COVID-19 testing event Tuesday.

When the event ended at 1 p.m., long lines of cars were still waiting for their turn to be tested, and testers from Loudoun Medical Group worked to get the rest of the people in line at that point through. Final numbers on how many tests were administered are still pending.

Another testing event has already been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tuscarora High School and Simpson Middle School.

The testing events are open to all, with no age or residency requirements and prescriptions or appointments necessary. Results are expected within a week. To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the are encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test before arriving at the testing site.

Information about the testing events and links to the registration forms in both English and Spanish are available at loudoun.gov/covid19testing.

Tuesday’s event was the Loudoun County Health Department’s first free testing event since June 1. With cases climbing again nationally, cold weather pushing people indoors and schools reopening locally, Loudoun health officials are watching for an expected in increase in infections in Loudoun.

Cases locally are beginning to climb again, with an average of 54.4 new cases reported over the past seven days, the highest number of new cases per day reported since June 13. The highest seven-day average ever reported in Loudoun was 107.7 new cases a day, reported on May 31.