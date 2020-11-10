George Franklin Reitz, 1934-2020

George Franklin Reitz, 86, passed from this life on November 3, 2020 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

George was born on April 17, 1934 in Snydertown to Elwood Franklin Reitz and Isabel Smith Reitz.

George loved to share memories of his childhood adventures ranging from delivering papers when World War II broke out to playing ball in fields now covered by main highways. George held many jobs, including hauling mail for his father, before he joined the Navy where he was an electronics technician.

In June of 1959 George married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Hursh. They had two children, a daughter Tammy and son Mark. George, a man of many talents, built the first house he, Nancy and their children lived in in Hellam, Pennsylvania.

In the early 1960’s George moved the family to Virginia to begin his work with the federal government’s Army Map Service. George traveled the globe often to secret locations, leaving the family for months at a time, to fulfill his service to his country. Later, George worked for the FAA for many years in the tower at Dulles International Airport and then at the FAA facility in Leesburg.

When George retired from the FAA he was able to devote time to his favorite hobby, Ham Radio. His call number was WW4GR. He spent many hours communicating with folks around the world. George also became a fine picture framer, offering his services to locals. He was also a long-time Mason and member of the Olive Branch Lodge in Leesburg.

When Nancy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, George became her full-time care-giver which allowed him to engage in another of his hobbies, cooking. PopPop’s creations, including pizzas and breads, were enjoyed by all.

In 2014 both George and Nancy moved to the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, although in separate residences due to the care Nancy required. George would take the shuttle bus almost daily to visit Nancy across campus (or “base” as he often referred to it due to his military background). They eventually lived in the same building which made visiting a little easier.

George could converse with anyone and always had a dimpled smile to share. He enjoyed engaging with family, friends, and strangers alike. He was kind and loving until his last breath.

George will be laid to rest next to Nancy in the Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville, Pennsylvania.

George was predeceased by his wife Nancy, his parents, and his sister Nancy Fisher. He is survived by his loving family including daughter Tammy Reitz Greene (Stilson) of Hamilton, VA, son Mark Franklin Reitz (Judy) of New Bern, NC, grandchildren Brandy R. Gerwig (Nathan) of Red Lion, PA, Morgan G. McLellan (Sean) of Hamilton, VA, Michael Reitz (Sabrina Faircloth) of Shepherdstown, WV, Paige Reitz of Leesburg, VA, Cortni Reitz of Leesburg, VA, and Glen Reitz of Tuscon, AZ, and great-grandchildren Sarina Gerwig, Trey McDowell, and Addilynn Reitz.