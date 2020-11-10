Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: Now that the presidential election has been won by the Democrats, a “De-trumpification” process will have to course through the Republican Party’s veins if they are to once again be a worthy part of the American experiment in self-government. And the Loudoun County Republican Committee is not exempt. The process should include at least the following declarations:



The Republican Party embraces the lessons of history and hereby denounces demagoguery, and confesses that appealing to voters’ fears and prejudices has been ruinous to the country, most notably its children, and America’s capacity to fulfill its destiny.

We declare rational debate as the party’s only tool to persuade voters.



We now reject pathological dishonesty and embrace honesty as the only way to operate in the public trust.



We refuse to pit Americans against each other for political gain.

We reject any notions of white supremacy and will work assiduously to make American democracy work for our increasingly pluralistic society.

We champion a free press as an essential American political institution, and admit that treating the press as an “enemy of the people” was irresponsible, foolishly immature, offensive to voters’ capacity to think for themselves, and the beginning of tyranny.

We once again declare that goodness, kindness, care and humility are the hallmarks for conservative governance.

If this process is not undertaken, a new conservative party must be formed.

Chris Stevenson,Purcellville