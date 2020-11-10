Stafford’s Espinosa Named Loudoun Budget Chief

After a national search, Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet has appointed Alexandre A. Espinosa as Loudoun County’s chief financial officer and director of the Department of Finance and Budget, effective Jan. 7.

Espinosa will replace Erin McLellan, who was named assistant county administrator in April.In the interim, the position has been covered by Deputy Director Janet Romanchyk and Caleb Weitz, who took the assistant director job after serving as the county’s chief of staff.

Espinosa comes to Loudoun from Stafford County, where he held the same job in that county government. He previously worked in Mongtomery County, MD, for more than 20 years, also working in county budget and finance and rising to director of the Department of Finance in 2016. He has also worked as a budget analyst in Miami-Dade County, FL.

“We are very pleased to find such a highly experienced professional to serve the residents of Loudoun County,” Hemstreet stated. “Mr. Espinosa’s more than 25 years of experience in finance and budget and accomplishments in local government stood out among a pool of exceptional candidates.”

As CFO, Espinosa will oversee the county’s financial strategy andoperations under the direction of the county administrator and the guidance of the Board of Supervisors.

As director of the Department of Finance and Budget, he will oversee planning, directing, coordinating and supervising the county’s budgeting, capital improvement planning, long-term financial planning, accounting, auditing, cash flow, capital financing, payroll and procurement. The department also supports county agencies and Constitutional Officers by managing internal, organization-wide processes.

Espinosa holds a bachelor’s degree in foreign service from Georgetown University and a master’s in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.