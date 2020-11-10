Sterling Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Minors Set for December Plea, Sentencing

The former deacon of Calvary Temple Ministries is scheduled to be in Circuit Court on Dec. 17 to plea to seven felony charges stemming from his alleged molestation of two teen girls 17 years ago. He is also set to be sentenced that same day.

Kevin O’Connor, 64, is charged with the sexual abuse two girls age 13-15 between April 1 and May 3, 2003. The case was initially reported to the Sheriff’s Office in May 2003 but prosecutors declined to pursue charges at that time. The Sheriff’s Office began re-examining the case in 2012 and arrested O’Connor in August 2018.

He is charged with forcible sodomy, two counts of indecent liberties with a child by custodian and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

O’Connor was initially held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center but was released on a $10,000 secured bond on Aug. 21, 2018.