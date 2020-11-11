Flash Flood Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of DC and Northern Virginia including eastern Loudoun from late tonight through Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, are expected to persist through Thursday morning. The first round is ongoing, with a lull expected later this afternoon.

The second round comes this evening through tonight, with more moderate to heavy rainfall expected. Storm total rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected through Thursday. Where heavier elements persist, there could be locally higher amounts. That could result in flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, a very dangerous situation. Residents are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Learn more about preparing for floods at ready.gov/floods.