Beryl Marie Harrington, 1923-2020

Beryl Marie Harrington, 97 of Lovettsville, Virginia passed on Mon-day, November 9, 2020, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia.

Born Thursday, August 9, 1923 in Sarver, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ferd and Celia (Kuhnert) Sarver.

Beryl was an artist and avid painter, with her favorite being scenes of nature. She was an active member

in the Lovettsville community, also being one of the founding members of the Lovettsville Fire and Rescue Squad’s Ladies Auxillary Company. Beryl also owned a small shop in Lovettsville named Granny’s Antiques where she sold and traded trinkets, odds, and ends.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Zachary Harrington, Amy (husband Justin) Dorrance and a sister, Shirley Pavlik. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Harrington, son Gary Harrington and siblings: Bettie Curtin, Bernice Sontum, and Robert Lee Sarver.

Interment will be on November 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Lovettsville Union Cemetery.

