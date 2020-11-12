Fire-Rescue Highlights Residents’ Actions in Containing Early Morning House Fire

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is crediting working smoke alarms and quick thinking by residents in limiting the damage when a fire began in an upstairs bedroom early Monday morning.

According to the agency, the Ashburn family of three awoke to the sound of smoke alarms just after 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. They discovered a small fire burning in a second-story bedroom and immediatelyclosed the door, called 911 and evacuated their home on Awbrey Place in the Broadlands neighborhood.

Fire and rescue crews from Moorefield, Brambleton, Dulles South, Ashburn, Lansdowne and Leesburg responded and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Closing the bedroom door before fleeing the home placed a barrier between the residents and the fire, slowing the fire spread to the rest of the home and allowing more time for firefighters to arrive, according to the Fire-Rescue press release.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined that the fire was accidental, caused when a lit candle came in contact with nearby combustibles.

All three residents were displaced. Damages were estimated at $100,000.

The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System promotes the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute’s “Close Before You Doze” program. By closing bedroom, bathroom and basement doors before going to bed, residents can provide a critical safety barrier that in the event of a fire, gives their family members more time to escape.