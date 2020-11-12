First Loudoun Drug Court Participant Graduates

A month after becoming the first participant to successfully complete Loudoun’s revamped drug court program, William O’Connor today was sentenced to two years of probation while also marking his 520th day of sobriety.

In December 2018, O’Connor was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession or distribution of controlled paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance. In June 2019, he became the seventh participant assigned to the Loudoun’s newly reestablished drug court docket in Circuit Court.

After 15 months of intense supervision—and 35 appearances before Loudoun’s Circuit Court judges who monitored and encouraged his progress—O’Connor on Sept. 30 became the first to complete the program. That journey also was supported by a team of prosecutors, probation officers and counselors who provided support and training.

In the final step on Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage sentenced O’Connor to no active jail time but required him to remain on supervised probation through June 12, 2022. Sincavage gave O’Connor the ability to be released from probation after Nov. 12, 2021 if he remains in compliance with the law.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Sincavage said of O’Connor’s accomplishment.

According to O’Connor’s defense counsel, Assistant Public Defender Adam Pouilliard, O’Connor filmed a public service sobriety video for Loudoun County Mental Health Services and has gained 20 pounds of muscle since his first day in drug court.

“His physical transformation is dramatic,” Pouilliard said. “Mr. O’Connor has been incredibly successful.”

O’Connor told Sincavage that his life has “taken a total 180.”

“I’m a better person for it,” he said.

Loudoun previously operated a drug court from 2004 to 2012, but county supervisors closed the program when they decided they weren’t getting their money’s worth. In those six years, the program saw 95 participants and 26 graduates.

Six years later, in May 2018, the Virginia General Assembly restored funding for vacant judgeships in the commonwealth. That gave the county government the go-ahead to restart the program. On Jan. 2, 2019, county supervisors voted unanimously to set up the drug court to accommodate up to 25 people in the first year, with the help of $373,000 in county funding, five new hires and $500,000 in federal grant money.

The first participant joined the program in May 2019.