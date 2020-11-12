Helen A. Smeltz, 96, daughter of Ephraim Tharp and his wife Bessie Mae, died November 3, 2020.

She was married in 1943 to Colonel John O. Smeltz, and during his decades of Army service she accompanied him on various duty assignments both in the U.S. and abroad. She lived in the Potomac Falls area for many years.

Helen was born in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. She attended Fort Smith Junior College in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the University of Nebraska, and the University of Kansas.

She was a member of the Animal Welfare League of Fairfax County, The Eastern Star – Chapter 266, The American Legion Auxiliary, The Humane Society of the U.S., and Friends of the National Zoo. She participated in many activities at the Falcons Landing community where she lived.

Helen is predeceased by her husband John. She is survived by her nephew John M. Smeltz of New Jersey, and two special friends, Colonel Lois Guzik and Colonel James Compton.

Services will be held at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery. It is requested that flowers be omitted, and a remembrance may be sent to the American Cancer Society if it is the wish of friends and acquaintances.

Condolences and fond memories may be offered a murphyfuneralhomes.com.