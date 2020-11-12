Loudoun COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Trend Upward

Loudoun County’s coronavirus case numbers are climbing again, following a regional, national and international trend as the weather turns colder.

On Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average of new daily COVID-19 cases reached 63.9, the highest number since June 17.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Loudoun rose to 19, the highest number since June 18. On Nov. 12,theNorthern Virginia Hospital Alliance reported there were 29 COVID-19 patients in Loudoun hospitals and another 12 pending confirmation. The peak of hospitalization in Loudoun occurred May 30 when there were 42 confirmed coronavirus patients in hospitals.

Another key metric, the percent of PCR tests that return positive results, also is climbing. The positivity rate reached 7.8% this week, the highest rate since Sept. 17. That rate peaked in April at 28%, however, at that time,only about 100 daily tests were being administered and were restricted to patients showing symptoms. Today, the county sees more than 600 tests each day. A positivity rate under 10% generally is viewed as a moderate risk to the community at large.

With a case rate of 13 per 100,000 residents, Loudoun is viewed as experiencing “accelerated spread,” a threshold at which some health advisors recommend stay-at-home orders along with continued use of rigorous testing and tracing programs.

A graph showing the new of new COVID-19 cases reported daily.

A graph showing the number of Loudoun patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as compiled by the Northern Virginia Hospital Alliance/