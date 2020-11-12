Loudoun Salvation Army Kicks Off Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of Loudoun County kicked off their annual Red Kettle Campaign with a ceremony on the Leesburg Town Office green Thursday morning.

Salvation Army Sgt. John McKee said the needs the Salvation Army helps meet, such as food, clothing, rental and utility assistance, have all skyrocketed during the pandemic.

“Christmas season is upon us during a pandemic, which presents a whole series of challenges for us, like how to register the angels for Angel Tree, how to raise enough money to make sure have enough toys and so forth to give out to children at Christmas,” McKee said. “This is the importance of the red kettle, to help support all of these programs that we have here to support Leesburg and Loudoun County.”

During the Red Kettle Campaign, volunteers in red aprons can be found ringing bells outside grocery stores and shopping spots collecting donations for the Salvation Army. Donations can be dropped in the red kettles and buckets nearby.

“This is always on of my favorite events, because it really means the beginning of the season, but it also shows us what the meaning of the season is,” said Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk. She is also a red kettle volunteer, and challenged the rest of the Town Council to join her.

“This has been a tough, tough year, and it’s not going to get better for a while, so we really need to be on guard and making sure that we’re helping as many people as we can,” Burk said.

Despite the drizzly weather, the kickoff also included a performance by the Symphonic Division of the Salvation Army.

Learn more about the Salvation Army of Loudoun County at salvationarmypotomac.org/loudouncountycorps.

Mayor Kelly Burk speaks at the kickoff of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign in Leesburg on Nov. 12. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]