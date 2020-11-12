SEAC Plans Battle of the ‘Burn Fundraising Substitute

Traditionally, the football game between Broad Run and Stone Bridge high schools is a huge community event—and an import community fundraiser.

This year, students aren’t letting the COVID pandemic get in the way of their charity work.

The Stone Bridge High School DECA chapter has created the virtual Battle of the Bulldogs fundraising challenge to support the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Department.

During week of Nov. 15-21, the school’s upperclassmen and underclassmen will compete to collect monetary and online donations, as well as gift cards for the fire department’s holiday bingo night. Donations are being accepted through the @StoneBridgeBOTB Instagram account that will manage donations and keep track of the winning grade teams.

Also planned are two “takeout spirit nights” planned at the One Loudoun Firehouse Subs and at the Belmont Chase MOD Pizza. Dates and times will be announced through Instagram.

For more information, email elizabethcohen227@gmail.com.