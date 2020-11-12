Woofie’s, Ellen Zangla Photography Plan Paws & Claus Fundraiser

Ashburn-basedWoofie’sis joiningEllen Zangla Photographyto host the seventh annual Paws & Claus charity event to benefit the Loudoun Pet Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 14.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., pets will be photographed by Zangla alongside Santa Claus in a holiday-themed set. Attendees are being asked to donate at least $25 or more for each photo.

The event has raised over $15,000 in the past seven years. As part of COVID-19 safety precautions, participants are asked to sign up for a time slot and limit the number of people accompanying their pet to one or two family members. In addition, attendees are required to wear masks and only pets may have their photos taken with Santa.

Paws & Claus will take place at Woofie’s Ashburn office, located at 44200 Waxpool Road, Suite 137. Sign up at loudounnow.com/pawsclaus2020.