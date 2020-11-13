Free COVID-19 Testing Saturday

Loudoun County will host two free drive-through testing events for COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. The testing events will take place simultaneously at Tuscarora High School and Simpson Middle School in Leesburg.

The testing events are open to all, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

The PCR test—with a nasal swab—will be administered, which tests for the novel coronavirus. Results are expected within a week.

To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the testing event are encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test before arriving onsite.

The forms are available online in English and Spanish at loudoun.gov/covid19testing. Different forms are used for the two sites. Forms will also be available onsite.

Tuscarora High School is located at 801 N. King Street in Leesburg. Simpson Middle School is at 490 Evergreen Mill Road SE in Leesburg.