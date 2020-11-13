Little Tree Huggers Plans Expansion

Little Tree Huggers Eco-Green Preschool is converting from a home-based childcare center licensed to operate with a maximum of 12 children to astand-aloneenvironmental preschool with a projected capacityof 32 children.

The school opened in 2015 offering acomprehensive nature-based, bilingual curriculum in a wildlife sanctuary recognized by the Loudoun Nature Conservancy, the Audubon Society, and the National Wildlife Federation. An average day has the children spending 75% of the time, rain or shine, observing native birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and insects as well as helping out on the working farm, feeding animals, harvest eggs, and cleaning out pens. The school also won accolades for its geothermal heating and cooling, solar array, and various other energy efficiency features.

The school is seeking community donations to help cover zoning, licensing and engineering fees and to assist in the purchase of nearby parcels to be used for wildlife habitat and environmental education and an arts center. Donations also will be used to create scholarships to allow students from lower and middle-income families to participate.

Learn more at littletreehuggerspreschool.org.