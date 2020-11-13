Northam Reinstates Crowd Limits, Expands Mask Mandate
Citing a spiking number of COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, Gov. Ralph Northam today announced plans to limit in-person gatherings to a maximum of 25, effective midnight on Sunday. The restriction will apply both to outdoor and indoor settings.
Currently, gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted, subject to publicly health rules designed to curb the spread of the virus.
He also expanded the requirement to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaced to individuals age 5 and up. Previously, the requirement applied to those 10 and older.
The action comes as the numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases are setting records, now up to 1,500. That figure is up from the previous statewide peak of 1,200 in May.
“Virginia is in a much better place in most other states. That’s because you’ve been working hard to do the right thing,” Northam said.
However, the growing caseload is placing a strain on hospitals and frontline workers and increasing the danger for everyone, he said.
“While our cases may not be rising as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now so that things do not get worse.”
The order also authorizes the Virginia Department of Health to enforce, as a Class 1 misdemeanor, requirements for essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, require face coverings, and practice enhanced cleaning.Previously, such measures were recommended best practices.
Also, alcohol sales at bars and restaurants will be prohibited after 10 p.m. and those businesses must close by midnight.
All five of the commonwealth’s health regions are reporting a positivity rate over five percent, with the largest spike in southwest Virginia. Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35 percent in the past four weeks.
Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce President Tony Howard said businesses were expecting another lockdown, but surviving it is another matter.
“Even well-capitalized businesses are really starting to feel the strain, and the not-well-capitalized businesses are more than feeling the strain—they may not be able to mak it through the duration,” Howard said. “So they’re prepared, they were expecting it—you’d be foolish not to have been, because we have the previous 9 months’ experience to learn what it would look like—but there’s only so much you can do. Bu t it really speaks to the desperate need for Congress to get its act together.”
He said another round of federal stimulus is needed.
“The stimulus packages have really helped sustain a lot of businesses,” Howard said. “They really need to get another round, because there’s only such the local community and local government can do to support their businesses through the next however long it’s going to take.”
Howard also said he was troubled by the threat of a class 1 misdemeanor for businesses that do not enforce those restrictions, pointing out that places people like retail workers in confrontations for which they are not trained with customers who refuse to comply.
“I don’t know that that’s really the best way to fight this disease,” Howard said. “I certainly know it’s not the best way to try to restore the economy.”
While acknowledging the frustration of living under restriction during the past eight months, Northam encouraged Virginians to remain vigilant.
“Your behavior makes a difference,” he said. “Careless behavior by one person puts everyone they come into contact with at risk.”
3 thoughts on “Northam Reinstates Crowd Limits, Expands Mask Mandate”
It’s like Democrats want to destroy the entire economy. Oh wait, Democrats are socialists now. They ARE trying to destroy the capitalist system.
“Also, alcohol sales at bars and restaurants will be prohibited after 10 p.m. and those businesses must close by midnight.”
The CCP bug becomes more virulent after 10 pm? Who knew? You can’t drink, but you can chow down all you want two hours later? Does the bug do better in alcohol, than a coke or water? Yeaaaaahhhhh. Sure sounds like ‘science’ to me.
Loudoun’s restaurants are already being smothered, and the Fool of Richmond and his supporters don’t care.
“It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.”
There is a point when we are going to have to decide whether further “lock downs,” which are not universally advised by doctors, are doing any good or may be doing more harm than good. What if we are at that point?
You cannot “lock down” a nation of 330 million people forever and pretend that people are free citizens at that point. If we have health concerns then we must use caution. And all decent folks should exercise caution and common sense when venturing out.
But I don’t have the right to use the coercive power of the state to force you to stay home. The governor doesn’t have that authority either but he seems to think he does. But you cannot shut down a country indefinitely and not leave lasting damage. Many indicators indicate we are approaching that point or are beyond that point already.