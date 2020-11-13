Northam Reinstates Crowd Limits, Expands Mask Mandate

Citing a spiking number of COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, Gov. Ralph Northam today announced plans to limit in-person gatherings to a maximum of 25, effective midnight on Sunday. The restriction will apply both to outdoor and indoor settings.

Currently, gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted, subject to publicly health rules designed to curb the spread of the virus.

He also expanded the requirement to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaced to individuals age 5 and up. Previously, the requirement applied to those 10 and older.

The action comes as the numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases are setting records, now up to 1,500. That figure is up from the previous statewide peak of 1,200 in May.

“Virginia is in a much better place in most other states. That’s because you’ve been working hard to do the right thing,” Northam said.

However, the growing caseload is placing a strain on hospitals and frontline workers and increasing the danger for everyone, he said.

“While our cases may not be rising as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now so that things do not get worse.”

The order also authorizes the Virginia Department of Health to enforce, as a Class 1 misdemeanor, requirements for essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, require face coverings, and practice enhanced cleaning.Previously, such measures were recommended best practices.

Also, alcohol sales at bars and restaurants will be prohibited after 10 p.m. and those businesses must close by midnight.

All five of the commonwealth’s health regions are reporting a positivity rate over five percent, with the largest spike in southwest Virginia. Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35 percent in the past four weeks.

Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce President Tony Howard said businesses were expecting another lockdown, but surviving it is another matter.

“Even well-capitalized businesses are really starting to feel the strain, and the not-well-capitalized businesses are more than feeling the strain—they may not be able to mak it through the duration,” Howard said. “So they’re prepared, they were expecting it—you’d be foolish not to have been, because we have the previous 9 months’ experience to learn what it would look like—but there’s only so much you can do. Bu t it really speaks to the desperate need for Congress to get its act together.”

He said another round of federal stimulus is needed.

“The stimulus packages have really helped sustain a lot of businesses,” Howard said. “They really need to get another round, because there’s only such the local community and local government can do to support their businesses through the next however long it’s going to take.”

Howard also said he was troubled by the threat of a class 1 misdemeanor for businesses that do not enforce those restrictions, pointing out that places people like retail workers in confrontations for which they are not trained with customers who refuse to comply.

“I don’t know that that’s really the best way to fight this disease,” Howard said. “I certainly know it’s not the best way to try to restore the economy.”

While acknowledging the frustration of living under restriction during the past eight months, Northam encouraged Virginians to remain vigilant.

“Your behavior makes a difference,” he said. “Careless behavior by one person puts everyone they come into contact with at risk.”