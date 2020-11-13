Watch Party Alert: Loudoun Chamber’s Small Business Awards Announced Tonight
The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce’s 26th annual Small Business Awards will be held tonight in an all-virtual format—but that doesn’t mean that people can’t be part of the celebration, with the awards streamed live on Facebook and watch parties planned at Bear Chase Brewing and City Tap in One Loudoun.
Finalists will see who is the winner in categories including Destination Business, Main Street Business, Superior Service Business, Virtual Business, Health and Wellness Business, Nonprofit Organization, Top Entrepreneur of the Year, and Small Business of the Year.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m.
Read about the finalists at LoudounChamber.org/chamberinsider, and watch the awards live at Facebook.com/LoudounChamber.
This year’s finalists include:
Finalists for Loudoun Destination Business of the Year:
- Bear Chase Brewing Company
- The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm
- The Conche
Finalists for Main Street Business of the Year:
- Catoctin Creek Distillery
- Joe’s Pizzaria
- MI-Box of Northern Virginia
- The Marketing Management Group
Finalists for Superior Service Business of the Year:
- 37 Media and Marketing Group
- Advanced Corrective Chiropractic
- Extraordinary Transitions – Pamela & Dave Jones – Long & Foster Real Estate
- Woofie’s
Finalists for Virtual Business of the Year:
- Anonymous Assistants
- IntegrateIT
- TextP2P
- Yield Bookkeeping Services, LLC
Finalists for Health and Wellness Business of the Year:
- National Sports Medicine Institute
- Greenheart Juice Shop
- Temple Training
- The Fitness Equation
Finalists for Nonprofit Organization of the Year:
- Crossroads Jobs
- Friends of Loudoun Mental Health
- Loudoun Literacy Council
- The Ryan Bartel Foundation
Finalists for Loudoun’s Top Entrepreneur of the Year:
- Thereasa Black – Amore Congelato
- Pam Jones – Extraordinary Transitions, Long & Foster Real Estate
- Tony Stafford – Ford’s Fish Shack
- Mary Ellen Taylor – Endless Summer Harvest
Finalists for Small Business of the Year:
- Loudoun Free Clinic