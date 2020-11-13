Watch Party Alert: Loudoun Chamber’s Small Business Awards Announced Tonight

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce’s 26th annual Small Business Awards will be held tonight in an all-virtual format—but that doesn’t mean that people can’t be part of the celebration, with the awards streamed live on Facebook and watch parties planned at Bear Chase Brewing and City Tap in One Loudoun.

Finalists will see who is the winner in categories including Destination Business, Main Street Business, Superior Service Business, Virtual Business, Health and Wellness Business, Nonprofit Organization, Top Entrepreneur of the Year, and Small Business of the Year.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Read about the finalists at LoudounChamber.org/chamberinsider, and watch the awards live at Facebook.com/LoudounChamber.

This year’s finalists include:

Finalists for Loudoun Destination Business of the Year:

Bear Chase Brewing Company

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

The Conche

Finalists for Main Street Business of the Year:

Catoctin Creek Distillery

Joe’s Pizzaria

MI-Box of Northern Virginia

The Marketing Management Group

Finalists for Superior Service Business of the Year:

37 Media and Marketing Group

Advanced Corrective Chiropractic

Extraordinary Transitions – Pamela & Dave Jones – Long & Foster Real Estate

Woofie’s

Finalists for Virtual Business of the Year:

Anonymous Assistants

IntegrateIT

TextP2P

Yield Bookkeeping Services, LLC

Finalists for Health and Wellness Business of the Year:

National Sports Medicine Institute

Greenheart Juice Shop

Temple Training

The Fitness Equation

Finalists for Nonprofit Organization of the Year:

Crossroads Jobs

Friends of Loudoun Mental Health

Loudoun Literacy Council

The Ryan Bartel Foundation

Finalists for Loudoun’s Top Entrepreneur of the Year:

Thereasa Black – Amore Congelato

Pam Jones – Extraordinary Transitions, Long & Foster Real Estate

Tony Stafford – Ford’s Fish Shack

Mary Ellen Taylor – Endless Summer Harvest

Finalists for Small Business of the Year:

Loudoun Free Clinic