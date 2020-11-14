Letter: RJ Hall, Leesburg

Editor: It was with incredulity and disappointment that I regarded your decision to post the banal and tone-deaf letter submitted by Chris Stevenson entitled “Self Reflect.” It would have been more-appropriately entitled “Self Delusion.”

In all cases, the assertions incorporated and implied therein were either childish or disingenuous—and in many cases, both.(As an aside, it is always amusing when Democrats provide suggestions to Republicans regarding “declarations” that they should be issuing.)

The basis for this inane screed is without merit. There has been no “de-Trumpification” [sic] of the Republican party. On the contrary, President Trump has actually raised the bar and set an example in terms of implementing a return to conservative principles.

As an overused and lame tactic for deflecting culpability, the Democrat Party invariably reverts to falsely accusing Republicans all of the things that they are actually instituting and inflicting on the populace. To wit:

Republicans, in fact, have always embraced and supported the teaching of an accurate history. This is most-recently reflected by the creation of the 1776 Commission—as contrasted with the factually-inaccurate and racially-divisive principles embodied in the ”1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory” curricula.

Additionally, Republicans are, and have been, consistent advocates of a civilized society under the law with strong support for law enforcement, while lawless Democrat cities adopt “defund the police” mantras–all while the chaos, looting, and burning associated with their party’s “mostly-peaceful protests” is allowed to run rampant.

Trump, and the members of his Republican party, have always denounced racism and white supremacists, treating all people as free and equal individuals; while Democrats—from the time of slavery, through the period of Jim Crow laws, and continuing in current times—have constantly created more and more ethnic, religious, and sexual siloes within which to subjugate, segregate and divide us.

Finally, Trump has rightly called out a corrupt and dishonest press, most of which currently serves as little more a Goebbels-like propaganda arm of the Democrat party—doxing and marginalizing non-conforming citizens (and voters) while suppressing any and all ideas that deviate from Democrat dogma (“it speaks loud within them”).

Make no mistake, the groundwork for a new conservative party has already been lain; it was done so by Donald J. Trump.

RJ Hall, Leesburg