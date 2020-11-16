Diversity Commission to Host John Lewis Doc Screening

The Town of Leesburg’s Diversity Commission will host the third installment of its series of online movie discussions on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

This month, the commission will discuss the documentary, “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” which chronicles the life and legacy of the American statesman and Civil Rights leader. Lewis died in July at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer.

Participants are invited to watch the movie on their own prior to the discussion which will take place via WebEx. The movie is available to stream on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services. Participation in the online discussion is free, but spaces are limited. Register via Eventbrite atleesburg-john-lewis-movie-discussion.eventbrite.com.

The mission of the Diversity Commission is to foster diversity and inclusion in our community. In light of the current racial tensions and renewed attention to long-standing systemic racism, the commission is holding a series of online community discussions around these issues.