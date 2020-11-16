Loudoun Offers More Free COVID-19 Testing on Nov. 21

Loudoun County will host two additional free drive-through testing events for COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The testing events will take place at Franklin Park, 17501 Franklin Park Drive near Purcellville; and Freedom High School, 25450 Riding Center Drive in Chantilly.

It will be the third time this month the county has offered free COVID-19 testing, and the fifth and sixth testing events. On Nov. 10, 1,170 people received tests, and on Nov. 14, another 1,231 people received tests.

The Nov. 21 testing events are open to all, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. A PCR test, the nasal swab test, will be administered at these testing events, which tests for the novel coronavirus. Results are expected within a week. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered.

To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the testing event are strongly encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test prior to arriving at the testing site. The form is available in English and Spanish.

It can be downloaded, printed, and filled out to be brought to the testing sites. Forms will also be available at the testing sites.Forms and more information are also available atloudoun.gov/COVID19testing.