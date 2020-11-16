Northern Virginia Teachers Push to Halt In-person Classes

The region’s teacher advocacy groups, including the Loudoun Education Association, are calling for a pause on returning students back to the classroom in the wake of spiking COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the groups representing teachers in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington counties and Manassas Park sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam and state legislators urging them to revert to public safety thresholds that would put in-person learning on hold because of the increase in community spread of the virus.

Loudoun already has returned students pre-K, kindergarten and some special education students, as well as some students at the Academies of Loudoun—to the classroom part-time as part of a hybrid learning model. Last week, the School Board approved sending firsth through third grade students in the hybrid program back school starting Dec. 1.

Fairfax County had planned to begin in-person classes for pre-K, kindergarten and some special education students tomorrow, but has now delayed that until at least Nov. 30.

Prince William County started Prince classes for pre-K and kindergarten on Nov. 10 and plans to bring first-graders back starting Dec. 1.

Leaders of the county education associations said it is too soon to offer in-person learning, both because of the increasing coronavirus caseload and the uncertainty that on-campus safety protocols will be adequate to protect students and teachers.

The Loudoun Education Association is planning a “It’s Not S.A.F.E. Enlightenment Rally” outside the schools’ administration building in Ashburn on Saturday evening starting at 5 p.m. Organizers plan to document instances of safety procedures not being followed or enforce and to circulate a petition garnering support from parents and community groups advocating tighter safety standards.