Visit Loudoun Video Outreach Bolstered by State Grant

Visit Loudoun has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging their local marketing dollars.

More than $1.9 million was awarded to161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

Visit Loudoun’s funding will go toward a new “Love Loudoun Like a Local” video campaign toconnect visitors to community residents who will tell personal, witty, often intimate inside stories of their hometown and business.

“I know that when I travel, I always ask people in restaurants, hotels, breweries, shops, etc. what they like to do because everyone enjoys bragging about their community; they want to share what they love,” Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson said. “With this grant, we’re letting visitors hear from the people who make Loudoun such a great destination and, in doing so, we’re encouraging everyone to share what they love about Loudoun.”

Visit Loudoun will create short interviews with key personalities in and around the county’s towns and urban hubs. Chefs, winemakers, brewers, boutique owners, museum curators and others will share insider tips on their favorite restaurants, parks, museums, wineries, breweries and outdoor adventures that make Loudoun such a unique and diverse place to live, work and visit. The content will live on Visit Loudoun’s website as well as be pushed out through paid social campaigns.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia.As the commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across Virginia.

“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,”Gov. Ralph Northam stated in the announcement of the new grants.“These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”

Tourism is one of the commonwealth’s largest economic engines and Loudoun is the third highest tourism revenue generator in Virginia. In 2018, visitor spending in Loudoun generated $1.84 billion and supported 17,673 jobs. In addition, tourism-related state tax receipts for Loudoun were $48.6 million in 2018.