FRC Brings Latest in Breast Cancer Imaging Technology to Loudoun

Fairfax Radiology Centers on Monday began welcoming patients to its new, state-of-the-art Breast Cancer Center in Lansdowne.

Developed as a venture between Fairfax Radiological Consultants and Inova’s Peterson Family Breast Cancer Center, FRC’s new medical office features the most innovative technology and procedures for breast and bone health. And the 8,000-square-foot office, located at 19465 Deerfield Avenue near Inova Loudoun Hospital, was designed with COVID-19 safety in mind.

Breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer for women, causing some 42,000 deaths per year. However, with early detection, the five-year survival rate is now over 90%.

Fairfax Radiology Centers is the largest radiology practice in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, with more than 90 subspecialized radiologists and 800 employees at more than 20 outpatient locations.

Dr. Elise Berman said the new Lansdowne center is a crown jewel in that network, offering technology not available elsewhere in the region and in few placed across the country.

The office offers breast ultrasound, diagnostic and screening mammography, tomosynthesis/3D, bone density scans and image-guided breast biopsies.

“Our role here is care for the patients to find breast cancer. We are very excited to bring this to the community,” Berman said during a Saturday morning tour of the new office.

Among the most exciting features, she said, is the availability of 3DQuorum imaging.

“These machines are the latest technology,” Berman said. “It is the most advanced imaging that there is. It uses an artificial intelligence assist for the radiologist.”

“This technology is going elevate the quality of care and improve the efficiency of patients’ experience in the office,” she said.

Another important aspect of the office is the ability to walk patients through every step of the process—scheduling biopsies, seamlessly interfacing with referring physicians and ensuring patients understand their next steps.

In addition to having to the most advanced imaging equipment, the timing of the project resulted in some extra safety benefits for the patients and the 32-member staff. The crews were ready to begin the buildout just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. That put the work on pause for a few months, but also allowed the Fairfax Radiology Centers team and its architects to design—not retrofit—safety measures ranging from a touchless entrance door, to the placement of glass partitions, to the implementation of an app to control patient flow from the time they arrive in the parking lot.

“Everything we’ve done here is so that the patient’s experience is safe,” Center Manager Heather Reilly said. “Every layout of every piece of equipment has been for patient flow, patient safety, and employee safety. It is really been a wholistic design process for us. We’re really excited about it.”

Berman said getting to opening day this week has been a team effort.

“Everyone really pulled together to make this a success and we’ve all be very committed to try to get this up and running before the end of the year because I really think is it important that we have a facility like this for the women in Loudoun County and the men who need it, too. There is nothing like this in the area,” she said.

“There’s just nothing like it.”

Learn more at fairfaxradiology.com.