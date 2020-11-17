PAW Fund Grants $11,200 to Animal Welfare Nonprofits

The Pay-it-Forward Animal Welfare Fund recently awarded $11,200 in grants to five animal welfare organizations serving Loudoun County.

The PAW Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, was established in 2018 to provide grants to nonprofits focusing on animal safety, education, adoption, health, and overall animal welfare, as well as animal-based human therapy organizations. The fund was created by members of the Loudoun County Veterinary Medical Association and led by Dr. Bill Tyrrell.

The fund is structured as a giving circle, a model that pools donations from local donors who participate in the grant decision-making process. To become members of the PAW Fund, veterinary practices and individuals were required to donate a monetary gift at various levels depending on the size of the veterinary practice. Members of the PAW Fund include representatives from The Life Centre Emergency & Specialty Veterinary Hospital, CVCA Cardiac Care for Pets, Old Mill Veterinary Hospital, Animal Medical Center of Cascades, Towne Animal Clinic, and Dawn and Brian Kennealy.

“Despite residing and working in one of the nation’s wealthiest counties, there is a tremendous amount of need in our local community especially since COVID-19.This need can sadly trickle down to our pets,” Tyrrell said.“We wanted to give back to our local community to help those that might be in need to care for their own pets or those animals that might need a forever home.”

The following grants were awarded:

•$2,500 grant to Equine Rescue League to support health exams and vaccinations for rescued equines;

• $2,500 grant to Feline Foundation for Greater Washington to support medical care and adoption expenses for cats in Loudoun;

• $2,500 grant to Friends of Homeless Animals to support heartworm treatment for dogs;

•$2,500 grant to Middleburg Humane Foundation to provide pet food and low-cost pet medical care to families in need; and

• $1,200 grant to Veterans Moving Forward to support securing a puppy to be trained as a service dog for a veteran.