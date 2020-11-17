Schaufeld Joins Telos Board

Telos Corporation has added entrepreneur and investment guru Fred Schaufeld to its board of directors.

Schaufeld acts as co-founder and managing director of SWaN & Legend Venture Partners and serves as partner in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics sports franchises, as well as Capital One Arena in DC. He is a partner in the Washington Nationals, Team Liquid, the Professional Fighters League and the Hill Top House Hotel in Harpers Ferry, WV. Prior to SWaN, Schaufeld founded and led NEW Corp., which was acquired by Asurion in 2008 and is now the world’s largest consumer product protection company, employing over 20,000 people worldwide.

Schaufeld will fill the seat vacated by Lt. Gen. Bruce Harris (USA, Ret.), who has served on the board of the Ashburn-based cybersecurity and enterprise solutions company since 2006.

“Fred brings a wealth of wisdom garnered over decades of successful entrepreneurship and capital investing experience,” said Telos CEO and Chairman John B. Wood. “His insights will be invaluable as we usher in a new era of growth and expansion for the company.”

In addition to his new role with Telos, Schaufeld sits on the boards of an extensive and diverse portfolio including such organizations as the Wolf Trap Foundation, Custom Ink, KIND Healthy Snacks and Georgiamune. He also serves as chairman of the Inova Health System Foundation.

“I’m excited to join the ranks of such a distinguished company—one that has proven its dedication to securing both commercial enterprises and mission-critical government agencies,” Schaufeld said. “The future is brighter than ever for Telos, and I look forward to playing a role in contributing to the success of the company.”