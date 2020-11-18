Andrew Harrison Coates, 1959-2020

Andrew Harrison “Pettie” Coates Jr. died Nov. 13, 2020.

He was born November 24, 1959 in Loudoun County to Andrew Harrison Coates, Sr. and Stella “Louise” Coates (Reed). He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Harrison Coates, Sr., brother Michael Scott Coates and son Christopher Allen Coates.

Survivors include his mother, Louise Coates; children Tracy Coates of Lovettsville, VA; Kimberly Gageby (RD) of Ranson, WV; Grandson Cole Gageby; Brother Danny Coates (Michele) of Lovettsville, VA; sisters Debbie Coates, Kathy Stonesifer (Mark), Theresa Everhart and Leslie Loy (Bruce) all of Lovettsville, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

“Pettie” as he was known to his family and friends, was a hard worker, he was known as one of the best stonemasons in Loudoun County. Pettie also loved the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and trapping. Pettie was known for his kind and gentle heart. His laughter would fill the room. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Pettie has requested to not have any services. He wanted to go rest high upon that mountain and roll on down the river.