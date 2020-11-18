Chantilly Man Sentenced to 42 Years in Prison for Wife’s 2017 Murder

Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage today sentenced Frank D. Price, Jr. to 42 years in prison for the 2017 murder of his wife in their Chantilly home.

On Oct. 28, 2017, Price, now 50, slit the throat of his 36-year-old wife, Winsome Marie West Price, after their children went to bed. According to a Sept. 7 letter to Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj from Eve Marie Barner Gleason, the woman who adopted the Price’s three children, West Price had attempted to leave her husband that night.

The next day, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 6 a.m. head-on crash involving Price. Two hours later, the agency received a 911 call from a family member inside Price’s home. An investigation determined Price had asked that family member to attend to the couple’s children.

Price was released from the hospital Oct. 31 and charged with first-degree murder, stabbing in the commission of a felony and reckless driving.

In court Wednesday, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute all but Price’s murder charge, for which Sincavage imposed a sentence of life in prison with all but 42 years of that time suspended. That means Price will remain in prison until at least 2059, when he’s 89 years old.

That sentence aligned with a plea deal prosecutors reached with Price’s defense counsel, Wayne Kim.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Johnson said that deal, which goes above the recommended sentencing guidelines, was made “in full consultation with the family” and that it would bring them “appropriate closure,” as opposed to moving forward with a trial that would have brought out the graphic details of the murder.

“The nature of the offense demands [42 years of active prison time],” Johnson told Sincavage.

Before pronouncing that sentence, Sincavage heard impact statements from Price’s two daughters.

His older daughter, Celina Gleason, said her mother was “selfless, honorable, graceful and determined” and that she “never missed a beat” cooking extravagant meals for her children every day. Price’s younger daughter, Arielle Gleason, said her mother “worked over the top” to care for her children.

Celina testified that her mother’s relationship with her husband worsened about a month before her death. She said at that point, her mother began cooking simpler dishes, was often heard crying in her room and was seen to frown more.

Celina said her mother got into more fights with her husband. She said her father once beat her younger sister, Arielle, “like a lightweight punching bag.” Celina said that when she told her mom they had to leave, her mother said she wanted to stay to give Celina’s father one more chance.

Celina testified that the situation escalated one day when her mother took her and her siblings to their aunt’s house while Price was asleep. Price, Celina said, followed them and took his children away from his wife before she was able to reach their aunt’s house.

“I have never felt so scared in my entire life,” she said.

Celina said her mother went to three separate counties seeking a protective order against her husband, but none of the police agencies she visited would issue one.

The night of Oct. 28, 2017, Celina said she kissed and hugged her mother goodnight and that she later heard a “sigh.”

The next morning, she testified, her brother told her that he saw their mom sleeping. Celina said she then saw her mother’s naked body lying on the floor in her parents’ room with her eyes open, her throat cut so badly that it was “almost completely cut off,” and blood all over the bed sheets and walls.

The Price children were immediately thereafter cared for by their aunt, and later adopted by Barner Gleason.

Celina said she was forced into the role of parent to her younger brother and sister, cooking for them, bathing them and putting them to bed.

“I had to become a mother, a parent,” she said. “I had to grow up so much faster because of [Price].”

Celina said she often saw images of her mother lying dead that morning and would cry until her head throbbed.

“She was my mom, and she was my best friend,” she said. “I don’t get to see her grow old. … She will forever be my number one.”

Celina urged Sincavage to impose the maximum sentence on Price.

“My father needs to be put in jail permanently to serve my mother justice,” she said.

Price, before being sentenced, asked his family and all those impacted by the killing for forgiveness. “I am sorry for what has happened. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused,” he said.

If Price is released from prison, he will remain on supervised probation for the remainder of his life.

