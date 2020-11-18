County Awards New Contract for Lovettsville Community Center Project

Work on the Lovettsville Community Center is set to resume.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night awarded an $8.7 million contract to the Purcellville-based Crisak general contracting firm to continue work on the community center project, by razing the existing 10,000-square-foot building—which operated as a school from 1927 to 1974—and replacing it with a 18,500-square-foot building featuring a full-court gymnasium, office space, a fitness room, five classrooms, a kitchen, storage space and several meeting rooms. Crews will also expand the existing 1,200-square-foot pool house.

County Public Affairs and Communications Officer Glen Barbour said the county staff anticipates construction on the new community center to resume early next year and for the building to be opened to the public by summer 2022.

The project commenced in July 2019 but stalled in Januarywhen the county terminated a $10.8 million contract with Meridian Construction Co.following a series of delays that set the project back four months. The county paid Meridian $752,686 for those six months of work.

Eight months later, in August, the county re-issued an invitation for bid and received five back by the Oct. 13 deadline: FHP Tectonics Corp. bid $9.6 million, Carlson Brothers bid $9.5 million, Waynesboro Construction Co. bid $8.87 million, Hoar Construction bid $8.74 million, and the lowest,from Crisak,was $8.71 million.

The board’s Finance/Government Operations and Economic Development Committee at its Nov. 10 meeting voted unanimously to recommend awarding the contract to Crisak, which specializes in turn-key commercial construction services and from Virginia to New York, according to its website.

For more information on the community center project, go to loudoun.gov/5227/Lovettsville-Community-Center.