Falcons Landing Announces New Leadership

Falcons Landing has announced the appointment of Gary Handley as the new president and CEO of the life plan community in Potomac Falls.

Handley most recently served as the executive director at the Palms of Fort Myers, where he spearheaded a successful mission to become one of the first senior living communities in the U.S. to receive the J.D. Powers Senior Living Certificate.

Major Handley retired from military service in 2000 after 21 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard. He has more than 20 years of experience leading healthcare organizations. He was awarded his Fellowship of the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2019 and holds the designation as a Certified Director of Assisted Living by the Senior Living Certification Commission. He also is certified as a Dementia Partner by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners and holds a bachelor’s degree in business Administration from Norwich University and a MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

Among Handley’s priorities in the new position will be the opening of Falcons Landing’s new memory care building, Hillside House, next year.

He replaces retired U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Barbara Bannon who served in the post for 14 years, since 2006. In herfarewell remarks to residents and staff memberslast week, Bannon reflected on the support of her team and their accomplishments.

Falcons Landing was founded by the Air Force Retired Officers Community to provide continuing care retirement living to military officer and federal employees and their spouses.