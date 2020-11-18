Jerome Sherwood Lansdown, 63,of Aldie, departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Envoy Assisted Living Center in Alexandria, VA.

Jerome was educated in the Loudoun County Public Schools system. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator in the construction field.

Jerome leaves to cherish his memory,three sisters, Dana Isme and Andrea Shorts of Leesburg, VA, and Willa Mae Tracy of Aldie, VA; two brothers, George Lansdown, Jr. of Martinsburg, WV, and Ervin Lansdown of Leesburg, VA; special friends, Carol Pendleton of Millwood, VA and Gilbert Charite “Gee” of Leesburg, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jerome was preceded in death by his mother and father, George Lansdown, Sr. and Edna Elizabeth Burrell Lansdown, and by brothers Robert Allen and James Bowman “Bud.”

Interment was privately held.

[Lyles Funeral Service]