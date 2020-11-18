School Board Member Reprimanded for Disclosing Information Deemed Confidential

The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday night issued a formal reprimand to a member who was found to have disclosed on social media confidential information presented by the division attorney during a closed meeting.

Following a closed session to discuss the issue, the School Board voted unanimously to affirm that the information disclosed was subject to attorney-client privilege and should remain confidential.

In a separate motion, members voted 6-2-1 to publicly reprimand Beth Barts (Leesburg) for the violation of board rules. Denise Corbo (At Large) and John Beatty (Catoctin) opposed that action.

Barts declined to participate in the closed meeting.

In a Facebook post following the vote, Barts wrote, “I accept the reprimand they issued to me while I remain committed to continuing to be transparent and open on social media when to comes to the greater good and safety of our community including all staff and students.”

She added, “Please note—A reprimand is “an official rebuke”. It has no impact on voting privileges or my standing as an elected representative. Only my constituents can remove me as a representative. Despite the fact that I feel discouraged at times due to my lack of successful advocacy, I hope you will still allow me to represent you as we get through this coming winter together. I have no doubt at the end of my journey many years from now, I will look back on this as one of my most challenging times not just as an elected official but as a community advocate, friend and neighbor.”