Survey Examines Impact of COVID-19 on Loudoun’s Women

The Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls is seeking to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in Loudoun with a survey.

The survey is designed to identify the important issues and unmet needs that impact women ages 18 and over, and the commission is inviting women living in Loudoun to complete the survey at www.lcwag.org/survey.

“We are seeing very concerning national trends, including loss of income, increased rates of domestic and intimate partner violence, and intensifying stress and other mental health challenges,” stated commission Chair Angela Mitchell. “This survey will help us understand the local nuances of those trends, which we can alleviate and continue to monitor.”

The anonymous survey is estimated to take 5-10 minutes to complete. The commission will use that feedback to inform programming and develop a framework for local nonprofits, policymakers, and other community leaders to address the impact of COVID-19 on women.

One focus area of LCWAG’s survey concerns women’s economic security. In the month of September, four times as many women than men left the U.S. labor force. Groups such as the Institute for Women’s Policy Research have called the current recession a “shecession,” due to its disproportionate effects on women, especially Black women and other women of color.

Faith leaders, community organizations, and other local leaders are also encouraged to share the survey with their members. The commission will report on the results soon after the survey period is completed.

The survey is open until Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Take the COVID-19 Impact on Loudoun Women survey at www.lcwag.org/survey.