Algonkian’s Got Talent Highlights Youth

Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman last week hosteda virtual awards ceremony for the inaugural Algonkian’s Got Talent, a friendly competition she created to uplift artistic youth and to offer them space to share their gifts and achieve recognition.

Twenty-four Algonkian youth submitted entries in the categories of solo vocalist, solo instrumental, group musical act, and miscellaneous. The virtual awards show featured musical guest performances by area music educators and a viola performance by Briskman.

Briskman said she believes the arts are an integral part of education, culture and society and also help to develop empathy and promote understanding of unfamiliar people, places, history and issues.

“I am so thrilled that so many of Algonkian’s youth decided to participate in this event,” Briskman stated. “I really wanted to give our young people, in this challenging time, an opportunity to perform for their peers and family, and to just have a good time. It is my hope that next year we will be in a better place as a nation and can have this program in person.”

The winners, from each category, were as follows:

Group Musical Act

Robert Manfredi and his band Antigravity, River Bend Middle School

“Sunday Bloody Sunday,” U2

Solo Instrumental

Josh Beyer, Dominion High School

“Impromptu No. 3 in G Flat Major,” Franz Schubert

Solo Dance Performance

Samantha Ankers, Riverbend Middle School

Solo Vocalist Category

1st Place

Caroline Taylor, Horizon Elementary School

“On my Own,”Les Misérables

2nd Place

Claudia Brohs

“On my Own,”Les Misérables

Special Honorable Mention

Max Garrett, Lowes Island Elementary School

“Remember Me,” Coco

Fan Favorite

Ava Buchner, Lowes Island Elementary

“Rolling in the Deep,” AdeleSee the whole event on the Supervisor Juli Briskman Facebook page, Facebook.com/SupervisorBriskman