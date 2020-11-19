Judge Rejects Plea Deal in Ashburn Stabbing Case

Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby today rejected a plea deal between prosecutors and 18-year-old Erick A. Joya-Morales, who is charged with stabbing three man in Ashburn earlier this year.

The altercation occurred at 9:15 p.m. May 8 near Blossom Hill Terrace in The Grove at Flynn’s Crossing neighborhood. Joya-Morales was charged with three counts of felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to his defense attorney, Tony Paracha, Joya-Morales acted in self-defense in two of the three stabbings.

In August, Paracha worked out a plea deal with prosecutors in which they agreed to not prosecute two of the charges and to reduce the remaining charge to felony unlawful wounding. Prosecutors also agreed to push for all of Joya-Morales’ jail time to be suspended if he were to be convicted of that single reduced charge. The deal was dependent on the outcome of a separate, unrelated conviction in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

In September, Joya-Morales pleaded guilty to the reduced charge. However, during Thursday’s scheduled sentencing hearing, Irby rejected that deal, meaning all three of Joya-Morales’ aggravated malicious wounding charges are again active.

Paracha is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 12 to schedule a jury trial for the case.