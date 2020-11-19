Leesburg Man In Running for ‘Most Talented Beard’ Competition

Leesburg resident Nathan Rathjen has been chosen as one of the top 10 fuzzy-faced finalists in the first-ever “Most Talented Beard in America” contest, sponsored by Wahl Grooming.

Rathjen’s entry demonstrates how he uses his woodworking talent to turn scraps into heartfelt furniture. He admits his woodworking skills were modest, but, since the quarantine, he’s had extra time to cultivate his carpentry and his beard. And now he’s hoping that beard will win him the title of Wahl “Man of the Year” and the first place prize of $20,000.

While the men’s grooming company selected the top 10 candidates, it will be the public that ultimately determines the winner.

According to a press release, Wahl’s quest to find furry phenoms started in September when it put out the call for men with beards to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. Hundreds of hairy hopefuls entered, and 10 finalists were chosen.

“We created this contest to spread positivity and celebrate all of the bearded guys out there — many of whom are newly whiskered since quarantine earlier this year,” stated Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. “We were blown away by the talent, and it was incredibly hard narrowing down the finalists. So, we’re calling on the American people to help us name winners.”

Voting runs through Dec. 9, and a winner will be announced on or around Dec. 15. While a first-place finish garners $20,000 and the coveted title of “Wahl Man of the Year,” second and third place winners will take home $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

To vote for Rathjen as the “Most Talented Beard in America”, go to bit.ly/WahlMostTalentedBeard. To learn a little more about Rathjen and see his contest entry, go to youtube.com/watch?v=l9gy3JyXH80.



krodriguez@loudounnow.com